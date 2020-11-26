Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.79% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $351,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $3,074,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,728,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $978,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $341,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,867 shares of company stock worth $13,754,953 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

MPWR stock opened at $306.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $358.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

