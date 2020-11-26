Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 915,299 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,299 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.26% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $221,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7,570.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

