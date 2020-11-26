Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 808,106 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.02% of Quest Diagnostics worth $311,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of DGX opened at $124.33 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,653 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,839. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

