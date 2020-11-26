Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 315,099 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.18% of Synopsys worth $383,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synopsys by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after purchasing an additional 762,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,939,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,379,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $217.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.