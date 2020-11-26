Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 300,593 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,485,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,593 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of T-Mobile US worth $284,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $132.33. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.