Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 293,088 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.77% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $264,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,694,000 after purchasing an additional 153,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $162,401,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $282,994. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

