Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 130,952 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,549,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 6.80% of 51job worth $354,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 51job by 51.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in 51job by 15.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 79,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 51job by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of 51job by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of 51job by 6.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $92.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on JOBS shares. TheStreet downgraded 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

