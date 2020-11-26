Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,450,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $267,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,079,000 after buying an additional 650,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 94,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

EOG opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

