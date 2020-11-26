Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $221,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $82.92 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

