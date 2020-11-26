Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,339,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459,311 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $220,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in HD Supply by 36.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in HD Supply by 31.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 276,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in HD Supply by 8.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in HD Supply by 9.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HDS opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

