Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,743,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,257,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $213,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in PG&E by 112.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 816.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 168.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PCG stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.