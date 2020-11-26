Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,854 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.12% of TELUS worth $253,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TELUS by 104.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,418,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,248,000 after purchasing an additional 438,854 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in TELUS by 70.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 113,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in TELUS by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after buying an additional 1,152,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on TU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

