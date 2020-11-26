Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $380.49 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,847 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $380,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 39,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 157,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 287,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 178,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock worth $1,360,818 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

