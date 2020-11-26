Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $375.08 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.79% of Lam Research worth $375,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $446.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $451.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.44.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

