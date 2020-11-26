Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $369.40 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $369,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKI opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Knight Equity assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

