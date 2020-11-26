Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $330.19 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.37% of Atlassian worth $330,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $216.35 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $217.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.00 and a 200-day moving average of $183.61.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.44.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

