Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $277.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.64% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $277,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

