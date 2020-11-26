Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $218.82 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.29% of Bio-Techne worth $218,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 74.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $1,714,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 132.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 83,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $301.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $316.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 7,391 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.05, for a total value of $2,269,406.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,895.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,445,234 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

