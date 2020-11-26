Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $194.87 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.01% of Edison International worth $194,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 68.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

