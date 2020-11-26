Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,760,377 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Target were worth $297,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

NYSE TGT opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.21 and a 200 day moving average of $139.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $357,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

