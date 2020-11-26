Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 4,257,710 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,743,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257,710 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.15% of PG&E worth $213,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 1,515.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,480,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 299.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,656,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 73.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,250,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PG&E by 250.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,835,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038,572 shares during the period. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in PG&E by 1,478.1% during the second quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 15,781,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781,250 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

