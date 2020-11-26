Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 306,924 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Okta were worth $195,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Okta by 35.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 28.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $29,353,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 8.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 88.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $237.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.04. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $251.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $12,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $79,222,487 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Truist lifted their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.