Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.18% of ASML worth $275,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $423.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $429.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $1.4095 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

