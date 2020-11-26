Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.89% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $181,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $269.20 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.