Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.62% of W. P. Carey worth $184,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of WPC opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

