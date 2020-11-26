Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $180,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LKQ by 202.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521,817 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in LKQ by 128.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LKQ by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,097,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,302,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,322,000 after purchasing an additional 208,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

