Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,778 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.70% of Black Knight worth $369,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $91.06 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

