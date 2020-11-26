Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $333,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 29.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 338.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 65.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,766.20 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.