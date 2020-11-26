Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 842,211 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 842,211 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.64% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $277,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.