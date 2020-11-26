Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 36,206 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $278,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 512,321 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.