Mark Richard Patterson Purchases 20,000 Shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Director Mark Richard Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,842 shares in the company, valued at $261,818.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Richard Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Creatd alerts:

On Friday, November 20th, Mark Richard Patterson purchased 10,000 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

Creatd stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.21. Creatd Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.54).

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd Inc develops technology-based solutions to solve digital problems. Its flagship product is Vocal, a proprietary long-form digital publishing platform that provides storytelling tools and engaged communities for creators to get discovered and fund creativity. The company was formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Creatd Inc in September 2020.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.