Mark Aslett Sells 2,582 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Aslett sold 14 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $980.42.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Aslett sold 250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $17,655.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $89,425.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $96,837.50.

On Thursday, October 8th, Mark Aslett sold 3,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $229,860.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $113,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $114,555.00.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,933,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 141.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,699,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

