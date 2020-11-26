Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,304,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 158,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

