Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
