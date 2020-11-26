Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. Marathon Patent Group has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the second quarter worth $97,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

