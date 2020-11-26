ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MANT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised ManTech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of MANT opened at $79.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ManTech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $93.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ManTech International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 288.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 287,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

