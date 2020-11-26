ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.75.

NYSE MAN opened at $90.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 97.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 136.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

