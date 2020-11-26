Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Magna International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of MGA opened at $61.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

