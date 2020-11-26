LyondellBasell Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,496 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,532% compared to the typical volume of 827 call options.
NYSE:LYB opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $95.82.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.
In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
