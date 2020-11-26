LyondellBasell Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,496 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,532% compared to the typical volume of 827 call options.

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $95.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

