Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,655,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353,445 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.61% of Livongo Health worth $371,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Livongo Health by 106.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

In other news, Director Philip D. Green sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $3,689,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $52,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,348,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,850,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 685,393 shares of company stock worth $85,322,655 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $139.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81. Livongo Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $151.05.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts forecast that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $7.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

