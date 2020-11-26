LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Buys $51,408.00 in Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,489,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $172.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.18. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. State Street Corp lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIVX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

