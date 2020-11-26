Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 283,465 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LQDA opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.51. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

