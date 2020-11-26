Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $103.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,389.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,640,871. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 100.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $114.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $118.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

