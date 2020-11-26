Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) & Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limoneira and Scheid Vineyards’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $171.40 million 1.59 -$5.94 million ($0.45) -34.02 Scheid Vineyards $51.03 million 0.28 -$12.87 million N/A N/A

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards.

Volatility & Risk

Limoneira has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -7.05% -4.17% -2.20% Scheid Vineyards -24.37% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Limoneira and Scheid Vineyards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 1 3 0 2.75 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limoneira currently has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Limoneira’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Summary

Limoneira beats Scheid Vineyards on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,200 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, and San Bernardino Counties in California, as well in Yuma County, Arizona and La Serena, Chile; 900 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,600 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

