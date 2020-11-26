Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 37,877 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBTYA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $9,542,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,620,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

