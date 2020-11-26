Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 over the last three months.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

