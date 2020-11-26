Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LESL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,062.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last three months.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.