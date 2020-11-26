Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

Leslie’s stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

In other Leslie’s news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,062.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

