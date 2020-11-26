Leslie B. Daniels Buys 2,000 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATEX opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Anterix by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Anterix by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

