Lee A. Daniels Sells 983 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $67,512.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $72.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

