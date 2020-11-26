Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Buys $33,125.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,486.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LAZY opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.45). Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $215.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 23.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

